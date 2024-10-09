Breaking News
Mumbai AQI: BMC chief calls for joint effort to improve city, MMR's air quality

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Emphasises urgent need to deal with large-scale polluters, smaller contributing factors in MMR

On Tuesday, several areas of the city recorded very poor AQI levels. Pic/Satej Shinde

To prevent the air quality situation from spiralling out of control, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has issued stringent instructions for the effective implementation of guidelines aimed at curbing air pollution across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At the fourth meeting of the MMR Coordination Committee, held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Gagrani stressed the urgent need to address both large-scale pollution sources and smaller contributing factors, calling for comprehensive action.

