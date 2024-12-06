Security in Sambhal, UP, has been increased ahead of Friday prayers and the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, following a stone-pelting incident in November.

In light of recent incidents and upcoming events, security has been significantly increased in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, ahead of Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The heightened security measures come as a precaution following a violent stone-pelting incident on November 24 that left four dead and several others, including locals and officials, injured.

The Friday prayers are set to coincide with the 32nd anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, an event that has historically stirred tensions. Local authorities are taking no chances, with extra security being deployed in anticipation of potential unrest.

The incident on November 24 occurred during an examination of the Mughal-era mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), following a court petition that claimed the mosque's site was originally that of a Hindu temple. The ASI survey, which has sparked controversy, became the focal point of the violence, and the subsequent stone-pelting incident resulted in fatalities and injuries.

On December 4, prominent Congress leaders, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, attempted to visit Sambhal to meet the families of the deceased. However, they were intercepted by the police at the Ghazipur border and unable to continue to Sambhal. They eventually returned to Delhi, citing the police's decision to block their passage as the reason for their inability to visit the victims’ families.

Following the violence, Uttar Pradesh Police made a significant discovery during their investigations. Fired cartridge cases marked "Made in USA" were recovered from the area, raising concerns about the sources of ammunition used in the incident. Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, confirmed that a series of thorough searches and cleanups were conducted by local authorities, uncovering the fired cases. In total, 10 banned cartridges have been found so far, with some marked by the Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

In addition to the recovery efforts, a flag march was conducted on Thursday by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), local police, District Magistrate, and SP, as part of the ongoing security measures. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muniraj G of the Moradabad Range emphasised that the district remains peaceful but confirmed that multiple companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and RAF have been stationed in the area as a precautionary measure.

To ensure further surveillance, barricades, rooftop monitoring, and drone surveillance will be implemented across the district during the Friday prayers, as the authorities remain on high alert, hoping to prevent any untoward incidents. According to ANI, the situation is being closely monitored as both law enforcement and local leaders take steps to maintain peace during this sensitive time.

