Thirty-two have so far been arrested in connection with violence that broke out on November 24. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6 x 00:00

The police in Sambhal beefed up security a day before December 6, the date Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992.

On the administration's preparations for Friday prayers at the moque, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya Pensiya said, "Thirty magistrates have been deployed in view of Friday prayers tomorrow. Today, a Peace Committee meeting is being held, and discussions with mosque leaders have also taken place."

He said after the meeting, mosque leaders will release statements on social media urging peace.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the police will conduct a foot patrol in the evening. On preparations for December 6, the day Babri mosque was demolished by kar sevaks, the SP said, "Sambhal district is fully prepared. One company of RAF, nine companies of PAC, and additional RRF personnel have been deployed. Police will be stationed at every corner to ensure the day passes peacefully."

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.

Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

Posters of violence accused to be put up

The Sambhal administration has said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence. “We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today,” DM Rajender Pensiya said. He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people and arrested 32 so far in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey. Police have estimated damage to be worth over Rs 1 crore.

