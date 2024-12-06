Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6

Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Sambhal (UP)
Agencies |

Top

He said after the meeting, mosque leaders will release statements on social media urging peace

Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6

Thirty-two have so far been arrested in connection with violence that broke out on November 24. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6
x
00:00

The police in Sambhal beefed up security a day before December 6, the date Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992.


On the administration's preparations for Friday prayers at the moque, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya Pensiya said, "Thirty magistrates have been deployed in view of Friday prayers tomorrow. Today, a Peace Committee meeting is being held, and discussions with mosque leaders have also taken place."


He said after the meeting, mosque leaders will release statements on social media urging peace. 


Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the police will conduct a foot patrol in the evening. On preparations for December 6, the day Babri mosque was demolished by kar sevaks, the SP said, "Sambhal district is fully prepared. One company of RAF, nine companies of PAC, and additional RRF personnel have been deployed. Police will be stationed at every corner to ensure the day passes peacefully."

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel.

Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured. 

Posters of violence accused to be put up  

The Sambhal administration has said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence. “We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today,” DM Rajender Pensiya said. He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people and arrested 32 so far in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey. Police have estimated damage to be worth over Rs 1 crore. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sambhal uttar pradesh news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK