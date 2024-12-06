No major leader from the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Uddhav aide Narvekar extends good wishes to new CM Fadnavis, his deputies Shinde, Pawar x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar on Friday extended his good wishes to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for taking over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milind Narvekar is a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackery.

Narvekar, who comes from the largest opposition party in the newly-elected assembly, also wished Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) in a story on Instagram.

Notably, no major leader from the opposition, including Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government on December 5 in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, stated PTI.

Narvekar, in another story on Instagram, paid tribute to the legacy of social reformer Dr BR Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

Shinde era is over, he has been tossed aside, says Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday attacked the political tenure of Eknath Shinde, saying, "Shinde era is over" and he will never be CM again, reported news agency ANI.

His remark came on Thursday following the Mahayuti alliance's decision to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister after a significant electoral victory in Maharashtra assembly election.

Raut explicitly stated, “Shinde era is over” and “now has been tossed aside”, indicating that his days as Chief Minister are permanently behind him.

"Shinde era is over, it was just for two years. His usage is now over and he has been tossed aside. Shinde will never be the CM of this state again. They (BJP) can even break Shinde's party, this has always been BJP's line in politics. They break and finish the party of those who work with them," Raut said.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), successfully secured a commanding majority in the assembly elections, winning 235 seats in total, with the BJP alone claiming 132.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)