Abu Asim Azmi focuses on slum redevelopment, improving medical facilities, and road infrastructure. He’s set up clinics with extended hours and free dialysis services. Azmi advocates for faster SRA schemes and better rehabilitation options.

As the sitting MLA, what are the major issues and problems in this constituency? What will be your focus this time?

Civic issues are the major issues in the constituency. In my opinion, the primary concern is pending and delayed redevelopment along with the rehabilitation of slum dwellers. In 2009, when I first came to power, the people here did not even have a water connection.

Another concerning issue when I was first elected was the availability of medical infrastructure. Now, every ward in the constituency has at least two to three medical clinics. I have also made sure that are always staffed and run from 9 am to 11 pm and sometimes even beyond this time. Some of these clinics are also equipped with X-ray, sonography and blood work facilities.



Shivaji Nagar in Govandi West. PICS/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

OPDs are also open from 9 am to 11 pm and doctors are always available during this time frame. Every three hours, doctors are also relieved from their duties. Also, almost all clinics have some beds available in case a patient needs to be kept for observation or needs to be administered some fluids via IV. Hundreds of patients visit these clinics every day. During the pandemic, we started a dialysis centre, which offers free-of-cost services to 40 patients daily.

What is your stance on current redevelopment projects, particularly SRA schemes? Are there alternatives you would suggest?

When it comes to slum redevelopment, the SRA has failed the people. It was meant to be a transparent, people-centred initiative, but instead, redevelopment has stagnated, leading to widespread injustice. Many residents suffer due to this. SRA should fast-track the development process to increase the standard of living.

Another major issue with the schemes is that people living in the slums do not want to shift to buildings as everyone now is living in a ground plus one or ground plus two houses. People often do not want to shift to flats or apartments, leaving this spacious residence.



What specific plans do you have to improve road quality and pedestrian footpaths? How will you address last-mile connectivity challenges? Are there any high-risk areas in your constituency that need immediate attention?

Traffic is another major issue here. When people talk about encroachments, with some living on pedestrian pathways, footpaths, or under flyovers, it’s important to recognise that no one chooses to live in such conditions. But with inadequate rehabilitation, where else can these people go? While we must show empathy, we also need to enforce law and order and manage traffic.

Basic needs, such as accessible roads and pedestrian walkways, are severely lacking. But one must also understand that the roads in the slums are also narrow. If a footpath is constructed for these roads, hardly any space will remain for vehicles to pass.

Speaking about the main roads, if heavy vehicles who intend to not enter the constituency use the bridges, they will easily bypass the locality and the traffic situation on the roads below will become better. I am in talks with multiple departments to implement this. I am meeting multiple authorities almost every 10 days to keep follow-up on this. This will drastically increase connectivity and reduce the travel time on the roads below.



Public transport services are vital to city mobility. What measures would you advocate for to improve their efficiency, reach, and accessibility for all citizens, particularly in the areas?

The condition here is that people usually rely more on personal vehicles like bikes as it makes it much easier to travel on the slim roads. Apart from this, people rely on sharing autos and the frequency of these sharing autos is also good. I would like to increase the frequency of BEST routes so that it will also become a major option for the people and plans to such an extent are in the making.



The issue of drug abuse is one of the most prevailing issues in the locality. How do you intend to deal with this major issue and what measures do you recommend to tackle the issue?

The government should take responsibility for this. I have raised this issue at least 20 times in the Assembly. Police patrolling should increase in the area but it is not happening despite multiple attempts to raise this issue in the assembly. According to patterns I have noticed, more police force is deployed in better localities and slum areas always face a shortage of police force. This issue is not just related to one constituency or this constituency but is a state-wide issue and should be looked at as a state-wide issue rather than looking at like a constituency-based issue.



What are your views on job creation or unemployment in your constituency? Are there specific initiatives you would focus on to boost employment, especially for youth and marginalised groups?

In my view, unemployment is at its peak, and job opportunities are scarce. There is no policy encouraging the hiring of local unemployed youth. There are multiple tanneries in the constituency and training the youth to work in this line of work could create job opportunities. We need initiatives to ensure that local talent benefits from employment opportunities within the constituency.