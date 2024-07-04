As RTI data reveals BMC is ready to hand over 56 acres for Dharavi rehabilitation, Mulund locals say they will launch hunger strike if chief minister does not intervene

Mulund residents protesting against the project. File pic

Rehabilitation of Dharavi residents: CM Shinde our last hope, say Mulund residents

Residents of Mulund have decided to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the rehabilitation of Dharavi residents. If the rehabilitation project is not cancelled, residents are contemplating starting a hunger strike. “We have received information under the Right to Information Act that BMC has agreed to give 56 acres of land located in Mulund to the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority (DRA),” said Advocate Sagar Devre, a resident of Mulund.

We have decided to meet the chief minister after the monsoon session. Our demand is clear: the state government should cancel the rehabilitation project in Mulund. If we do not get any assurance from the chief minister, we will consider a hunger strike after discussing it with the other residents. This project can put a heavy burden on Mulund. It will create pressure on the roads, water supply, and health services,” Devre added.

State government’s housing department asked BMC to hand over 64 acres in Mulund to the Dharavi Rehabilitation Authority

Shilpa Gavare, another resident of Mulund, said, "There is still confusion as nothing is clear about the project. After the government announces any steps regarding the handing over of the land to the DRA, we will decide our move." Anil Mankar, another resident, added, "We have done a lot of correspondence with the government and also agitated against the decision. But still, the project is not cancelled. Now we have decided to meet the CM. If we do not receive a positive decision, we will consider a hunger strike."

Samya Korde, a resident of Dharavi and participant in the Save Dharavi Movement, said, "Our demand is very clear: every resident of Dharavi should be rehabilitated in Dharavi only. We don't want any survey. We will not move anywhere from Dharavi. This project is not for the benefit of the residents of Dharavi if they need to move from Dharavi.”

According to an RTI reply from BMC, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani wrote a letter to the state government's Urban Development department in May stating that BMC can immediately give 5 acres of land at the Mulund octroi naka, with another 10 acres to be handed over in a few years. Additionally, 41.36 acres from the dumping ground will be given after the land recovery project is complete. "Land will be handed over at market value after the government order," Gagrani mentioned.

On January 10, 2023, the state government’s housing department asked BMC to hand over 64 acres in Mulund to the Dharavi Rehabilitation Authority for rental housing for Dharavi families who were not eligible for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The government requested 18 acres at octroi naka and 46 acres of dumping ground land. BMC is ready to give 15 acres, including 5 acres at octroi naka. Due to 3 acres being occupied by election department, only 5 acres can be handed over immediately, with the remaining 10 acres to be given in the future.

May

Month the civic chief wrote a letter about the handover

Jan 10

Month in 2023, state govt asked BMC to hand over land