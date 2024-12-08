Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant claimed the opposition had come up with a "fake narrative" intended to distract people from their electoral defeat

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. File Pic

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra criticised opposition parties for allegedly misleading the public regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) following the recent assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.

The elections held on November 20 resulted in a significant victory for the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, winning 230 out of 288 seats.

In contrast, the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) secured only 46 seats.

The opposition bloc has since claimed irregularities in the EVMs and demanded the use of ballot papers, stated PTI.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant criticised the opposition's double standards regarding the oath-taking ceremony.

"It is because of the MVA's double standards that the Samajwadi Party has parted from the alliance. Yesterday, they boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, and today, they will hopefully take oath as members, which will again highlight their double standards," he said.

He claimed the opposition had come up with a "fake narrative" intended to distract people from their electoral defeat.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Samant's sentiments, expressing disappointment over Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP (SP), for allegedly misleading the public.

"We respect Pawar, but he is spreading falsehood. He is confusing people. The opposition is hiding its failure," he said while replying to a query on the senior politician's statement expressing surprise over the opposition getting more votes and winning fewer seats, stated PTI.

Jitendra Awhad, a leader within NCP (SP), meanwhile, highlighted ongoing tensions in the Markadwadi village in the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, where villagers have protested for a "repoll" using ballot papers.

The police booked more than 200 people from Markadwadi village and nearby areas in Solapur for allegedly trying to conduct a “re-election” using ballot papers on Tuesday.

The police officials stated that they were charged for allegedly spreading misinformation about EVMs.

The move by Markadwadi residents was illegal as there is no provision for conducting a re-poll using ballot papers under any situation, said the authorities.

(With agency inputs)