As per the FIR, the accused allegedly spread rumours about the alleged misuse of EVMs through digital flex boards and social media, falsely claiming the need for a re-poll

The police have booked more than 200 people from Markadwadi village and nearby areas in Solapur for allegedly trying to conduct a “re-election” using ballot papers on Tuesday, officials said.

They were also charged for allegedly spreading misinformation about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the police said. Authorities said the move by a group of residents of Markadwadi was illegal as there was no provision for conducting a re-poll using ballot papers under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole hailed the residents of Markadwadi for their courage, and said they took the first step in the fight for protecting democracy.

The group of villagers had insisted on a re-election with ballot papers while casting doubts on the votes counted through EVMs for a polling booth at Markadwadi in the recently-held state polls. However, they relented and gave up their plan after police’s intervention.

The village comes under the Malshiras Assembly constituency, where NCP (SP) candidate Uttam Jankar defeated BJP’s Ram Satpute by 13,147 votes in the November 20 election, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Though Jankar won the seat, Markadwadi residents claimed the quantum of votes polled by the NCP (SP) leader was less compared with Satpute, expressing doubt about the EVMs. A section of villagers had approached the district administration seeking apermission to conduct the re-poll on the ballot paper but the permission was rejected.

Solapur district collector Kumar Ashirvad said an offence was lodged on behalf of the government under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023.

As per the FIR, the accused allegedly spread rumours about the alleged misuse of EVMs through digital flex boards and social media, falsely claiming the need for a re-poll.

They are also accused of violating the orders of the Solapur district collector and Malshiras sub-divisional magistrate in Akluj by announcing an “unauthorised re-poll in Markadwadi”. This act allegedly created fear among the public and instigated feelings of animosity.

Jankar said a meeting was held with police officials, followed by talks with the villagers. After that, they cancelled the re-poll plan.

