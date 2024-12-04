Earlier, a Congress delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the Election Commission over its apprehensions concerning the voting in Maharashtra elections

Nana Patole. File Pic

After meeting the Election Commission over the Maharashtra assembly election result, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday slammed BJP, saying that the Mahayuti government has not won because of the votes of the people but the BJP people sitting in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

"This Mahayuti government has not come by the votes of the people. It has been formed because of the BJP people sitting in Delhi. They do not care about the people. ...We met the Election Commission today and will see what decision they take," Nana Patole told reporters.

Earlier, a Congress delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the Election Commission over its apprehensions concerning the voting in Maharashtra elections.

Addressing the media afterwards, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra, around 47 lakh voters' names were added to the list.

"If elections are not conducted properly, it undermines the fundamental structure of the Constitution. Our submission was that the Election Commission should extract data and provide facts on the issues we have raised, based on which we will conclude," he said, reported ANI.

"Our first issue was about the large-scale deletion of voters' names in Maharashtra. We have stated that the prescribed forms and procedures for this process must be followed, and we need detailed data, booth-wise and constituency-wise, to understand the basis of such extensive deletions. This data is currently unavailable. It will help ascertain the grounds on which such a large number of deletions occurred," Singhvi further said, reported ANI.

"Our second point was about additions to the voter list. We noted that in the nearly five months between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, around 47 lakh voters' names were added. Where are the forms for these additions? On what basis was door-to-door verification conducted? We need that raw data," he added, reported ANI.

The Congress leader also pointed out a seven per cent difference in voter turnout.

He also alleged that there are 118 constituencies where polling increased by 25,000 or more votes between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The results of Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP secured a resounding victory.

(With inputs from ANI)