Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday refused to accept the Maharashtra Assembly election results, saying that the "EVM issue" is not being taken seriously, reported the ANI.

"Whatever election results have come, they are not acceptable to anyone, not even to the people of Maharashtra," Nana Patole told ANI.

"So we have brainstormed on this issue and if you see social media in Maharashtra today, the public says that the government has not come with our votes, so the Congress party has always respected the sentiments of the public," Patole said.

He said that no one is listening to the problems raised by the people of alleged mismatch of votes, leaving a mass movement to be the only option left for them.

"No one is listening on this (EVM issue), we also went to the Supreme Court, they said to prove it. Public sentiment says that we give our vote to X but it is being marked in the name of Y, so no one is listening to the problems. So it seems except a mass movement there is no other way," he added.

Meanwhile, Nana Patole also met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party's MP Ravindra Chavan from Maharashtra's Nanded, to discuss the performance of state's assembly election, and the bypolls.

In Maharashtra, Congress won the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. But, surprisingly the party lost all the six assembly segments in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat to the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Ravindra Chavan of Congress trounced BJP's Santukrao Hambarde by 1,457 votes after a recount.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) winning candidate from Mumbra-Kalwa assembly seat, Jitendra Awhad said that he is 'unable to find any reason' for the Maha Vikas Agadhi(MVA) coalition losing the election, and questioned the claims of Ladki Bahin Yojana being the reason for Mahayuti landslide victory.

"We are unable to find any reason (for our loss) because things have only gone bad after the Lok Sabha elections, prices have risen, unemployment has increased, we find it hard to believe that Ladki Bahin Yojana has made them win," Awhad said on Monday, as per the ANI.

He further said that many of the winning MLAs have also claimed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being faulty.

"Even our winning MLAs have said that the EVMs were faulty," he added.

(with ANI inputs)