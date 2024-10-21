Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday accused the BJP of manipulating the voter list in the state alleging that it undermined democracy out of fear of defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the ANI reported. Patole further urged the Election Commission to maintain its independence from the central government. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Nana Patole said, We held a joint press conference the other day in Mumbai...We had levelled these allegations that day. That is the truth. Fearing a defeat, the BJP is strangling the democratic system. We have provided proof to Election Commission. EC should be alert and not become servitors to Central Government, this is our suggestion to them, reported the PTI. Speaking about seat sharing in Maharashtra, Patole said that Congress will consult leaders from their alliance and announce the candidate list on Tuesday. Congress will hold a CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting on Monday to discuss seat sharing in Maharashtra for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. We will declare the first list tomorrow (Tuesday)...More than Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), there are differences in Mahayuti...The issues on 30-40 seats will be resolved...All three of us are planning to hold a press conference tomorrow. So, we will go to Mumbai tonight. There, we will speak with the leaders of our allies and declare the list tomorrow - that is our plan..., ANI reported. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, Screening (of candidates) is being done today. CEC meeting is going to be held. It will be done soon. Congress election in-charge for Maharashtra assembly polls, Ramesh Chennithala said that there are no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and they are united. There are no differences (in Maha Vikas Aghadi). We are united. Talks are going on regarding seats, it will be resolved soon. We have a CEC meeting, Chennithala said. Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats. (with ANI inputs)