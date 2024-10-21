Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress to release first list of candidates tomorrow, says Nana Patole

Updated on: 21 October,2024 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nana Patole's announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress to release first list of candidates tomorrow, says Nana Patole

Nana Patole with MVA partners Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole, who is in Delhi, on Monday said that the grand old party will release its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra Elections 2024 on October 22.


According to the reports, Patole, before the party's CEC meeting for Maharashtra Elections 2024, said that after a meeting with leaders from other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress will release the list and likely hold a press conference. 


Nana Patole, speaking to ANI, added that Mahayuti has more fissures than the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. He said, "We will declare the first list tomorrow. More than Maha Vikas Aghadi, there are differences in Mahayuti. The issues on 30-40 seats will be resolved."


He added, "All three of us are planning to hold a press conference tomorrow. So, we will go to Mumbai tonight. There, we will speak with the leaders of our allies and declare the list tomorrow - that is our plan."

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, adding to it, told the news agency ANI, "Screening (of candidates) is being done today. CEC meeting is going to be held. It will be done soon."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP announces first list

Nana Patole's announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra Elections 2024. The names included Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West and state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamptee. The saffron party has also fielded turncoat Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya who will be the party's face in the Nanded district. 

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Polls on November 20

Elections in Maharashtra, this time, are being held alongside the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024. The western state will vote in a single phase on November 20 and the counting will be conducted on November 23. 

The term of the current Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26.

