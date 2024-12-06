Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister whereas Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as deputy CMs of Maharashtra on Thursday

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that he had been invited to the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra, but could not attend the ceremony as the Parliament session is underway, reported the PTI.

"I received a call from the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis). He himself called, but as the Parliament session is underway, I told him it was not possible for me to leave the session. But I extended my best wishes to the government," said the veteran leader, a four-time CM himself.

Asked about the perception that BJP ally and previous chief minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena, was sidelined in the run-up to the government formation, Sharad Pawar offered no comment. "I was in Delhi. I do not know what exactly happened," he said.

As to the Opposition's strategy on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) controversy, the NCP (SP) chief said discussions were going on, and after Monday, some leaders would meet to discuss the further course of action, as per the PTI.

No prominent leader of the Opposition attended the event in Mumbai on Thursday where Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he will provide a stable government over the next five years and the state under his leadership will see politics of change and not revenge.

Addressing his first press conference after taking over as CM, Devendra Fadnavis said the mandate of people in the 2024 assembly elections reflected their expectations and love, and he is feeling the pressure of their hope, according to the PTI.

He maintained Maharashtra will grow with same speed in social, infrastructure, industrial sectors.

The CM informed that election of a new assembly speaker will take place on December 9 during a three-day special session of the house beginning from December 7.

Fadnavis said the new cabinet, which now has deputy CMs Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will be expanded before the winter session of the state legislature which will he held in Nagpur later this month, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)