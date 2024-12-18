The website, accessible at www.home.maharashtra.gov.in, offers enhanced user-friendliness and streamlined access to various government services and departments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched the newly updated website of the Home Department at a meeting held at his official residence in Ramgiri in Nagpur.

The website, accessible at www.home.maharashtra.gov.in, offers enhanced user-friendliness and streamlined access to various government services and departments.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several senior government officials, including State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Dr I. S. Chahal, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, and various Additional Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior officers from the Home Department and Police Force.

The revamped website features an array of quick links to important services and departments such as the Maharashtra Prisons Department, Maharashtra State Excise, Maharashtra State Police, Brihanmumbai Police, and Maharashtra Maritime Board, among others. Additionally, it provides access to essential services like the Aaple Sarkar portal, the Motor Vehicles Department, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), offering a comprehensive digital experience for citizens and stakeholders alike.

The new website is part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in its operations, ensuring that citizens can easily access information and services online.

Maharashtra CM launches website of Goseva Ayog

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the website of the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a commission formed for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows, including the indigenous breeds, and other cattle.

The commission's website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) was launched at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the state legislature is currently having its winter session.

The state has 1.39 crore cows of which 13 lakh are of indigenous breeds.

Commission chairman Shekhar Mundada said initiatives like special dairy for cows, cow tourism, and management of old bovines will be undertaken by the panel.

The previous Eknath Shinde government had declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

According to the animal husbandry department, the Goseva Ayog's main aims include the conservation, protection and welfare of cattle in Maharashtra and monitoring and supervise the registration of organizations working for the same.

To ensure active participation of institutions in the development of indigenous breeds of cattle in the state and care and management of cattle seized for violation of existing laws.