Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the website of the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a commission formed for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows, including the indigenous breeds, and other cattle.

The commission's website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) was launched at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the state legislature is currently having its winter session.

The state has 1.39 crore cows of which 13 lakh are of indigenous breeds.

Commission chairman Shekhar Mundada said initiatives like special dairy for cow, cow tourism, management of old bovines will be undertaken by the panel.

The previous Eknath Shinde government had declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

According to the animal husbandry department, the Goseva Ayog's main aims include conservation, protection and welfare of cattle in Maharashtra and to monitor and supervise the registration of organizations working for the same.

To ensure active participation of institutions in the development of indigenous breeds of cattle in the state and care and management of cattle seized for violation of existing laws.

MahaMetro inks MoU with ADB for Rs 1,527 cr financial aid for phase-II of Nagpur Metro project

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for financial assistance of Rs 1,527 crore for phase II of the Nagpur Metro project.

MahaMetro managing director Shravan Hardikar and ADB director Mio Oka signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the cabinet hall of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the project would further accelerate the development of Nagpur city and its surrounding areas.

As per a release, phase II of the Nagpur Metro Rail project will receive a total funding of Rs 3,586 crore from the ADB and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Of the total funding, the ADB will provide Rs 1,527 crore.

MahaMetro will receive this funding in Japanese Yen, resulting in comparatively lower interest rates on the loan. The loan amount will be made available through the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Chief Minister's Office stated in the release.

Phase II of the Nagpur Metro Rail project will cover a distance of 43.8 km, comprising four routes: 18.5 km between Khapri and MIDC ESR, 13 km from Automotive Square to Kanhan River, 5.6 km from Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar, and 6.7 km from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna.

The metro project will benefit approximately one million residents in the Nagpur region.

(With inputs from Agencies)