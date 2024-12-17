CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that the project would accelerate development in Nagpur and its surrounding areas

The agreement was signed in the presence of CM Fadnavis. Pic/CMO

The Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-2 has received a major boost with Rs 1,527 crore (200 million USD) financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of an agreement signed on Monday, an official CMO statement said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The event was attended by senior officials including Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of MahaMetro, Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, and other officials from both the ADB and MahaMetro leadership.

During the agreement signing, CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that the project would accelerate development in Nagpur and its surrounding areas.

The statement further said that the agreement was signed by Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of MahaMetro, and Mio Oka, Director of the Asian Development Bank on Monday. The financial assistance is part of a total funding of Rs 3,586 crore, with rs 1,527 crore from ADB and the remaining amount expected from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The funding from ADB will be provided in Japanese yen, allowing MahaMetro to benefit from comparatively lower interest rates. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will ensure the loan is facilitated for MahaMetro.

The Nagpur Metro Rail Phase-2 Project will span a total length of 43.8 km, with the following routes:

- Khapri to MIDC ESR (18.5 km)

- Automotive Square to Kanhan River (13 km)

- Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar (5.6 km)

- Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna (6.7 km)

The project is expected to benefit 10 lakh residents in the Nagpur region, enhancing connectivity and improving urban mobility, the statement said.

Maharashtra govt withdraws amendment bill to increase illegal tree felling penalty

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew an amendment bill proposing a multi-fold hike in penalty for illegal felling of trees and not recognising cutting of branches as an offence, as per the PTI.

The bill to amend the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act of 1964 proposed to increase the penalty for illegal felling of trees from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly that he was under the impression that the amendments would have been implemented in urban areas.

Devenda Fadnavis said he was apprised of updated information regarding redefining urban areas by including Nagar Panchayats and new townships.

He said rural areas were also covered in the ambit of the bill.

"Since we want to reassess the impact on rural areas, we are withdrawing the amendment bill,' he said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)