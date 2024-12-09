The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has completed 100% track laying on the Aqua Line 3, marking a significant milestone towards full commissioning in May 2025. The line has already begun operations between BKC and Aarey with impressive ridership.

File Pic

Listen to this article MMRCL completes 100% track laying for Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3, set to open in May 2025 x 00:00

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Sunday announced that it had completed track laying from Aarey to Cuffe Parade (up line & down line) 100% on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 corridor. This marks a significant milestone in the project progress towards full commissioning, expected in May 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5 2024 and commercial operations began at 11 am on October 7, 2024. The 12.69 km stretch runs from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey.

The first day of full operations for the Aqua Line saw 20,482 passengers between 6:30 AM and 9 PM. The first Sunday after commercial operations began saw the highest single-day ridership of 27,108. In the first month of operation, the Aqua Line saw over 600,000 riders, with an average daily ridership of around 20,000.

Phase 2 of the line, which runs from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli, is expected to open in May 2025.

New pedestrian crossing at Aarey-JVLR

Following commuter feedback, the Aqua Line 3 also opened a new pedestrian crossing across the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) for the AareyJVLR station commuters. "The Aqua Line 3 has constructed a pedestrian blinker signal along with cat eyes and rumbler strips to give way to pedestrians," an official said.

Numbers

Phase One- Total Ridership 11,97,522

No. of Trips Scheduled- 13,504

No. of Trips Run in Actual- 13,480

Average Punctuality- 99.61%

No. of Trips Delayed- 0.37% (51)

No. of Trips Cancelled- 0.17% (24)