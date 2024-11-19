The Maharashtra elections are scheduled to take place on November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation extends service hours for election day x 00:00

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Tuesday announced that it will extend train services hours for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the MMRC said that it will operate trains early morning until midnight to ensure smooth travel for the election staff and voters for assembly elections.

It said, "The first train will depart from 4 am in the morning of 20th November 2024 and last train at 1 am on 21st November 2024 from both BKC and Aarey JVLR stations. Additional 20 trips have been added to ease the convenience during the extended hours."

Mumbai Metro One extends operating hours for polls

Mumbai Metro One has announced the extension of its operating hours for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, an official statement said.

It said that the extended hours will assist the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in facilitating the travel needs of election staff on the critical day of voting and beyond.

The statement said that recognising the need for election officials to reach their respective polling stations early and stay late to secure materials and ensure the integrity of the voting process, Mumbai Metro One has decided to extend its operational hours on election day.

It said that On 20th November, the first metro services from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations will start as early as 4am, allowing election officers and other personnel to reach polling stations on time. The last metro service from both terminals will run until 1am on 21st November.

The extension comes in response to a request made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as the Mumbai Metro One corridor connects several key stations along both the Western and Central Railways, making it an essential transport link for election staff, the statement said.

It further said that the extension of operational hours is part of Mumbai Metro One’s broader commitment to public service and social responsibility for upcoming polls.

The Election staff typically need to reach polling stations early, often before 5am, to prepare for the day’s proceedings. After the voting ends, many officers remain at the polling booths to collect, secure, and transport election materials and machines, necessitating late-night travel options.