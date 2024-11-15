Officials said that the BKC Metro Station was temporarily shut down for operations, but the rest of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 remains fully functional

Fire broke out in the basement of Mumbai Metro station in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body stated, "The fire is confined to wooden storage and furniture in the basement, approximately 40-50 feet deep, of the Metro station. Firefighting operations are currently underway."

As a precautionary measure, passengers were swiftly evacuated, ensuring their safety.

Earlier, the BMC had said that the blaze originated in a pile of garbage near the Income Tax Office, located opposite the BKC Metro Station.

Officials said that the BKC Metro Station was temporarily shut down for operations, but the rest of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 remains fully functional.

"Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding," the MMRC said in a statement.

The BMC said that no injuries have been reported so far.

60-year-old man injured after fire breaks out at Chembur

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a building located in Mumbai's Chembur area, in which a 60-year-old man was injured, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, the fire broke out at around 10:47 PM on Wednesday in building number 6, MHADA Colony, Vashi Naka, Bharatnagar, Chembur. The 60-year-old man who was injured has been identified as Nafir Sayyad.

The fire spread to a gas cylinder in the kitchen of room number 12 on the ground floor of the seven-story building.

After receiving a call, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for about half-an-hour.

The fire was confined to a gas cylinder, clothes and other household articles in the room. Its cause was not yet known, the civic body said.

"The fire was confined to the gas cylinder's main valve, regulator, clothes, household articles, and other items in the kitchen of room no. 12 on the ground floor of the seven-storey building," the civic body said.

The injured man was taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital with approximately 30 per cent burns on his hands, face, and neck, the BMC said.

Man dead, another injured after fire in Mumbai's Goregaon

Earlier, a 23-year-old man died and another was seriously injured after a fire erupted in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out while refilling refrigerant gas in a vehicle opposite a garage, the officials said.

According to preliminary information, the leakage of refrigerant gas from a compressor while refilling it in a vehicle triggered the blaze, which burned the electric wiring and other parts of the vehicle. A fire brigade official said a parked bike was also damaged.