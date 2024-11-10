The fire broke out while refilling refrigerant gas in a vehicle opposite a garage, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A 23-year-old man died and another was seriously injured after a fire erupted in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said, reported the PTI.

The fire broke out while refilling refrigerant gas in a vehicle opposite a garage, the officials said.

According to preliminary information, the leakage of refrigerant gas from a compressor while refilling it in a vehicle triggered the blaze, which burned the electric wiring and other parts of the vehicle. A fire brigade official said a parked bike was also damaged.

The deceased man was identified as Saddam Hussain. One Sanjog Morya received 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries, leaving him in a critical condition, as per the PTI.

The blaze was extinguished by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel.

Officials said they are verifying claims of compressor blast.

Two hospitalised after fire breaks out in Goregaon residential building

The incident comes over a week after two people were injured when a fire had erupted in a residential building in Goregaon area.

A fire had erupted in a Goregaon residential building, said officials and added that the blaze, classified as Level-I fire, broke out on the second floor of the Kalpataru Radiance building in Goregaon's Siddharth Nagar area on November 3.

The fire was reported around 12:49 pm and it originated on the second floor of the 34-storey residential complex, impacting electric wiring, household items, and installations.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel responded promptly and successfully brought the fire under control by 2:18 PM, preventing further spread in the high-rise structure.

Two residents were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation. Manoj Chauhan, aged 30, was admitted to the ICU in critical condition, while 50-year-old Shahabuddin Ansari was discharged on Saturday after taking Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) at HBT Trauma Care Hospital.

In a similar incident, earlier, a minor fire had erupted in the premises of Cama & Albless Hospital for women and children in South Mumbai and was quickly brought under control, according to a fire brigade official.

The fire began shortly after midnight in the hospital's cotton storage facility, the official stated. The fire brigade received the alert at 2 am and managed to extinguish the blaze by 2.30 am. The official added that firecrackers are suspected to be the cause.

(with PTI inputs)