During off-peak hours, an auto-rickshaw ride and Metro ride take the same time between BKC and Aarey JVLR stations, but transit mode is four times cheaper

The journalist after arriving at Aarey JVLR Metro station on Wednesday. Pics/Satej Shinde

Two parallel journeys—one by the new Metro Aqua Line 3 and the other via autorickshaw—on Wednesday afternoon revealed that both modes of transit ferried the commuter the approximately 15-km distance between the Aarey JVLR and BKC Metro stations within the same amount of time—36 minutes.

The exact distance between the Metro Aqua Line’s Aarey and BKC stations is about 12.69 km, while by road, it is 15.1 km. The journey was conducted from BKC Metro station’s Bandra collector’s office approach road entry/exit to the main gate of Aarey-JVLR station.

While the Metro train journey took 23 minutes, an additional 10 minutes was spent on buying the ticket, reaching the platform via the concourse and waiting for the train (whose off-peak frequency is 10-11 minutes) and then getting into the car. The cost of a one-way (single) Metro ticket from BKC to Aarey is Rs 50 while an auto ride covering the same distance costs at least Rs 220.

“The Metro scores over other modes of transport in terms of fuel usage and environmental impact. The line will be even more beneficial once it opens all the way to Cuffe Parade. The Metro line is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2.61 lakh tonnes per year and save 354,000 litres of fuel daily,” a Metro official said.

METRO JOURNEY

BKC to Aarey JVLR station

The journalist arrived at the Bandra Kurla Complex station entry gate of the Bandra collector’s office approach road entry/exit at 2.50 pm. The escalators at the entry gate are yet to be completed hence he had to walk down two floors and another 100 metres to the ticket counter. After buying the ticket, clearing the security checks and scanning the ticket, he reached the platform only to witness the 2.54 train for Aarey departing.

The next train arrived and the journey commenced at 3.03 pm. The train arrived at Bandra Colony at 3.06 pm, Santacruz at 3.07 pm, T1 at 3.11 pm, Sahar Road at 3.15 pm, T2 at 3.17 pm, Marol at 3.19 pm, MIDC Andheri at 3.21 pm, SEEPZ at 3.23 pm and, finally, Aarey JVLR at 3.26 pm.

4.21PM: The journey back to BKC station began after a train arrived at 4.21 pm; (right) 4.54 PM: The Metro station at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the train arrived at 4.54 pm

Aarey JVLR to BKC station

For the return journey, the journalist walked from the Aarey entry gate to buy a ticket at 4.15 pm. The train was not at the platform. It arrived at 4.21 pm and departed a minute later. The train journey started with the next station SEEPZ arriving at 4.25 pm and MIDC at 4.28 pm. It was here that was detained till 4.33 pm due to a technical snag. After this, the train moved swiftly, reaching BKC at 4.54 pm.

AUTO JOURNEY

BKC to Aarey JVLR station

It took the reporter 35 minutes and 58 seconds to get to Aarey JVLR Metro station via an Ola auto. The charge was between Rs 213 and Rs 219 while the meter reading was Rs 238.

The reporter before embarking for Aarey JVLR station via auto

The parallel stretch between BKC Metro station and CSMIA T1 Metro station was commuted in 14 minutes and 42 seconds. The meter reading was R92 at this point. Traffic conditions were moderate with Google Maps showing yellow patches in various locations of the Western Express Highway.



Traffic encountered on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday afternoon

Aarey JVLR to BKC station

Returning to BKC station proved challenging as aggregator services and regular autos were a bit hesitant to ply. After many failed attempts, the reporter got an auto and it took 39 minutes and 24 seconds to get back. Uber charged R206 while the meter reading was R238. Similarly, the parallel stretch between CSMIA T1 Metro station and BKC Metro station was commuted in 10 minutes and 30 seconds. The traffic conditions were moderate on the highway, especially between Mumbai airport terminals 1 and 2.

CommuterSpeak

Aakanksha Singh, Powai resident who travels to Bandra Kurla Complex for work

The IT professional, who lives near IIM Mumbai, takes the Saki Vihar Road and travels via CSMIA T2 till she can reach the Western Express Highway. “I leave for work at 9 am and return after 6 pm. The one-way rickshaw ride costs anywhere between Rs 265 to Rs 300, depending on traffic. Cabs can cost up to R800 in the evening and R450 in the morning,” she said.

“I took the Aqua Line Metro twice, and I realised it makes a difference of around 10 minutes only. The last-mile connectivity from Powai is not great. I board from Marol Naka, as reaching the Aarey JVLR station means taking a long U-turn, as the crossing divider is barricaded due to Metro Line 6 construction. The BKC station’s escalators are still not working, which means at least a half-a-kilometre walk from the women’s coach till one can reach the exit,” she said.

However, her daily fares have been reduced to around Rs 150, she said.

Shreyas Shinde, Borivli resident

He said, “In the morning peak hours, from Aarey to BKC, there is huge traffic along the stretch, more so between T1 and T2. In the evening peak hours, there is a similar situation with the same traffic spots. The train will be helpful in bypassing traffic.”