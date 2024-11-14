According to the civic body, the fire broke out at around 10:47 PM on Wednesday in building number 6, MHADA Colony, Vashi Naka, Bharatnagar, Chembur; the 60-year-old man who was injured has been identified as Nafir Sayyad

A fire broke out in a building located in Mumbai's Chembur area, in which a 60-year-old man was injured, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, the fire broke out at around 10:47 PM on Wednesday in building number 6, MHADA Colony, Vashi Naka, Bharatnagar, Chembur. The 60-year-old man who was injured has been identified as Nafir Sayyad.

The fire spread to a gas cylinder in the kitchen of room number 12 on the ground floor of the seven-story building.

After receiving a call, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for about half-an-hour.

The fire was confined to a gas cylinder, clothes and other household articles in the room. Its cause was not yet known, the civic body said.

"The fire was confined to the gas cylinder's main valve, regulator, clothes, household articles, and other items in the kitchen of room no. 12 on the ground floor of the seven-storey building," the civic body said.

The injured man was taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital with approximately 30 per cent burns on his hands, face, and neck, the BMC said.

Mumbai: 39-year-old man electrocuted after falling in roadside drain in Malad

A 39-year-old man died from electrocution on Wednesday night in Triveni Nagar, Malad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The 39-year-old man was identified as Kamlesh Chandrakant Shitab, said the civic body.

According to the BMC, he fell into a roadside drain approximately 25 feet deep and 10 feet wide after receiving the shock.

"A person died due to electrocution and fell into a roadside nallah with a depth of about 25 feet and a width of 10 feet. The individual was rescued by members of the public before the fire brigade arrived and was subsequently rushed to Shatabdi Hospital," the civic body said.

The chief medical officer of the Shatabdi Hospital declared him brought dead.