According to the officials, the fire was first reported at 5:20 am and was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop and nearby household items.

In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out in a shop located in Mumbai's Chembur area. The officials stated that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a ground+one-storey structure in Sidharth Colony in Chembur East.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded immediately and contained the fire. However, five Gupta family members were injured and taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

Dr. Ajit, the attending medical officer at Rajawadi Hospital, verified that all five victims were pronounced dead on arrival. The victims were named as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), and Narendra Gupta (10).

Further details about the fire and its cause are awaited from the hospital and fire officials.