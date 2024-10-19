The fire erupted at Santoshi Mata Temple in Chembur Camp area in Mumbai, an official said

A fire broke out at a temple in Chembur area of Mumbai on Saturday, the officials said.

The fire erupted at Santoshi Mata Temple in Chembur Camp area in Mumbai, an official said, the PTI reported on Saturday.

They said that nobody was injured in the blaze.

The blaze was doused within ten minutes after it erupted at around 2:32 pm, a Mumbai Fire Brigade official told the PTI.

A fire engine and a water tanker were involved in extinguishing the fire, the cause of which cannot be known immediately, the official said.

Fire breaks out in Navi Peth library in Maharashtra's Pune

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Pune district of Maharashtra, a fire broke out in a library in Pune's Navi Peth area on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

Four fire brigades and two water tankers reached the spot after the report of the fire was received by the Pune City Fire Department, and doused the blaze, said the Pune City Fire Department officials told the ANI..

An official said that there were no reported casualties or injuries in the incident, but the cause of the fire is yet to be investigated.

According to the officials, the blaze started at around 6:30 am on Saturday.

The fire destroyed almost the entire library, including furniture, computers and books in the blaze, an official said.

"The fire broke out at the library at 6:30 am. We put out the fire using 4 fire brigades and 2 water tankers. There has been no casualty or injury. The fire has been doused. The library has been destroyed, including furniture, computers, and books. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. What we know is that pest control was carried out last night," Rajesh Jagtap, Fire Officer at Pune City Fire Department said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)