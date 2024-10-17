She escaped unhurt after a car she was travelling in hit a private bus on Solapur-Pune road on Thursday morning, the officials said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's wife's car collides with bus on Solapur-Pune highway x 00:00

Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde's wife's car collided with a bus on Solapur-Pune road, the officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

She escaped unhurt after a car she was travelling in hit a private bus on Solapur-Pune road on Thursday morning, the officials said.

The incident took place at around around 5 am near Sortapwadi on Solapur-Pune highway, an official from Uruli Kanchan police station said, as per the PTI.

"As the speed of the private bus reduced, the car hit the bus from the rear side, causing a minor accident. Mrs Rajshree Munde escaped unhurt in the accident," the official said, according to the PTI.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde holds charge of the state agriculture department.

Further details will be updated.

(with PTI inputs)