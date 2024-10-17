Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain, Zeeshan said in a post on X

Zeeshan Siddique. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article My father lost his life protecting lives and homes of poor, says Zeeshan Siddique on his father's murder x 00:00

In a first reaction after his father Baba Siddique's murder, Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique has said that his father lost his life while protecting the lives and homes of the poor, hinting at the possible motive behind the killing of Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister.

In a post on X, Zeeshan wrote, "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE."

Earlier in the day, Zeeshan Siddique also met Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday.

He stated that he is not in the right state of mind to speak to the media at this time but will do so when appropriate.

Zeeshan had also visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Wednesday. He met with senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch to discuss the progress of the investigation.

Sources indicate that during the meeting, Zeeshan shared certain details and requested that the Crime Branch incorporate them into their inquiry.

Zeeshan spent nearly three hours at the commissioner’s office in Crawford Market, meeting with Crime Branch officers in pursuit of justice for his father.

Baba Siddique was on Saturday night killed by shooters near Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of suburban Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, one of the key conspirators in the Baba Siddique murder case, as they suspect he may attempt to flee to Nepal. Officials have provided his photographs at the Nepal border, but there are currently no details on Lonkar’s whereabouts.

According to the officers, Lonkar was active until October 9, three days before the murder. His profile was used by the Bishnoi gang to claim responsibility for Siddique’s murder. Lonkar’s brother, Pravin Lonkar, has already been arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly providing financial support.