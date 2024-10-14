Following the examination, he was produced before the court, which has now remanded Kashyap till October 21, 2024, said Mumbai Police Special Commissioner Deven Bharti

Undated photo of the three accused including Dharmaraj Kashyap (centre)

The court-ordered ossification test for Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, was conducted on Monday morning and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said.

Following the examination, he was produced before the court, which has now remanded Kashyap till October 21, 2024, said Mumbai Police Special Commissioner Deven Bharti.

Three of the six suspects in the Baba Siddique murder case have already been taken into custody by the police. Gurmail Singh, Pravin Lonkar, Shubham Lonkar, Zeeshan Akhtar, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Shiv Kumar Gautam are the suspects. To date, Gurmail Singh, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar have been taken into custody by the police. Shubham Lonkar has not yet been caught despite claiming responsibility for the murder in a social media post. In the message, which his brother Pravin Lonkar shared, he claimed to be a member of the Bishnoi gang.

According to investigations, Dharmraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar Gautam were employed at a scrap store next to Pravin Lonkar's dairy in Pune. Gautam and Kashyap were allegedly recruited by the Lonkar brothers to commit the crime. The three shooters are alleged to have been coordinated by Zeeshan Akhtar. On June 7 of this year, Akhtar met Gurmail Singh after being released from prison. Police believe that Akhtar was hired by Bishnoi gang members to kill Baba Siddique or his son Zeeshan Siddique while he was incarcerated.

Baba Siddique murder: NCP leader was shot dead

Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's officer in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his chest before being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The former Maharashtra minister's last rites were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking about the Baba Siddique murder case, told ANI, "Yesterday's incident of Baba Siddique's murder is unfortunate and sad. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons--one from UP and the other from Haryana. The third accused is absconding... He will be arrested soon. They will not be spared, no matter who they are, be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats will have their safety ensured, as it is the state government's responsibility."