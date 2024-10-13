After accused tells court he is 17, and Crime Branch claims he is 21, judge orders ossification test

The minor accused will remain in police custody

Gurmail Singh and another accused, arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the Baba Siddique murder case, were produced before the holiday court on Sunday. Singh was remanded in police custody until October 21, while the second accused claimed to be a minor. The court directed the Crime Branch to conduct a bone ossification test to verify this claim.



During the hearing, the public prosecutor for the Mumbai Crime Branch stressed the seriousness of the case, highlighting that it involved the murder of a political leader and that the accused were apprehended at the scene. “We cannot disclose details in an open court as the matter is sensitive,” said public prosecutor Gautam Gaikwad.