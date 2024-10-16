Narrow lanes delay rescue, residents demand closer fire station

Riya Palace building in Lokhandwala, Andheri, where the fire was reported. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper x 00:00

On Wednesday morning, a fire in a flat at an upscale Lokhandwala building resulted in the deaths of two senior citizens and their housekeeper. According to BMC officials, the fire brigade was alerted about a fire at Riya Palace on Cross Road Number 4 in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, around 8 am. The fire, which was confined to a residential flat on the 10th floor of the 14-story building, was classified as minor. However, three individuals inside the flat were transported to Cooper Hospital, where the assistant medical officer confirmed that all three—Chander Prakash Soni, 74, Kanta Soni, 74, and Pelubeta, 42,—were pronounced dead upon arrival.

During a visit to the site, it was evident that the road leading to the building was quite narrow due to vehicles parked on both sides. Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) President Dhaval Shah said, “We need a fire brigade station closer to our area, as the current response time from Irla puts lives at risk during emergencies. Additionally, the narrow bylanes in Lokhandwala hinder fire engines from reaching buildings quickly.”

Local MLA Bharti Lavekar, accompanied by former municipal councillor Yogiraj Dabadhkar, visited the building to speak with residents about the incident. K L Arora, the building's secretary and an eyewitness, shared, “At around 8 am, my son went out for a morning walk and saw smoke coming from the flat. He immediately called the fire brigade. We rushed upstairs and had to break the door open, as the spare key with the neighbour didn’t work. When we finally got the door open, the flat was filled with smoke, and the fire brigade began their firefighting efforts right away.”

Arora further stated that two of the bodies were charred, and the third individual likely died from suffocation. “One son, who is in Singapore, has already left for Mumbai, while the other son, who resides in the USA, has also been informed about this tragic incident,” Arora added.

Another resident of the building, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that the bodies of the elderly couple were discovered in the bedroom, while the housekeeper’s body was found in the hall. “The mattress in the bedroom was charred, indicating where the couple had been sleeping. Given their age and vision issues, they likely couldn’t see anything in the smoke, which may have hindered their ability to escape,” the resident said.

In September 2024, the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association sent a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister, the municipal commissioner, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding a long-delayed fire brigade station.

“We would like to draw your attention to Chitrakoot ground, which has been reserved for the fire brigade since 1991. It’s been 35 years, and nothing has been done,” the letter from LOCA read. It was further stated that the one million residents in Andheri West are at risk with the nearest fire station in Vile Parle. LOCA also alleged that the land parcel is being exploited for commercial purposes. “Why is the BMC taking no action? All businesses are allowed to flourish, yet no fire station has been built,” the letter further read.