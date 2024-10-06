The fire started at 10:21 pm at Bharat Industrial Estate in the Sewri area. It was classified as a "level-two" fire, meaning it was significant in scale. The blaze was confined to two shops on the third floor of the building.

Firefighters at the spot of Sewri fire/ Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; no casualty x 00:00

A major fire broke out in a five-storey industrial estate in Mumbai on Saturday night, but no casualties were reported, a fire official confirmed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire started at 10:21 pm at Bharat Industrial Estate in the Sewri area. It was classified as a "level-two" fire, meaning it was significant in scale. The blaze was confined to two shops on the third floor of the building.

Fire engines, water tankers, ambulances, and other emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished by 1:57 am on Sunday, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seven killed as fire breaks out in shop-cum-residential bldg in Mumbai

Seven people, including three minors, lost their lives after a fire broke out in a shop-cum-residential building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official confirmed.

The incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. in Sidharth Colony, Chembur. According to the official, the ground floor of the two-storey structure was being used as a shop, while the upper floor served as a residence.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations on the ground floor and eventually spread to the upper residential floor. The fire was classified as a 'level-one' incident, indicating a relatively small but dangerous blaze.

Seven individuals were injured in the fire. They were immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where all were declared dead on arrival. Fire engines, water tankers, and additional support were dispatched to the site, and the fire was extinguished by 9:15 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.