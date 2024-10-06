Breaking News
Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; no casualty

Updated on: 06 October,2024 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire started at 10:21 pm at Bharat Industrial Estate in the Sewri area. It was classified as a "level-two" fire, meaning it was significant in scale. The blaze was confined to two shops on the third floor of the building.

Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; no casualty

Firefighters at the spot of Sewri fire/ Shadab Khan

A major fire broke out in a five-storey industrial estate in Mumbai on Saturday night, but no casualties were reported, a fire official confirmed on Sunday.


The fire started at 10:21 pm at Bharat Industrial Estate in the Sewri area. It was classified as a "level-two" fire, meaning it was significant in scale. The blaze was confined to two shops on the third floor of the building.


Fire engines, water tankers, ambulances, and other emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished by 1:57 am on Sunday, the official said.


The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

