Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

So far no reports of anyone being injured in the incident has been reported, the officials said

A massive fire broke out in a godown in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the civic officials said.


They said that the relief operations at the spot were underway.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), the was reported in a godown located on Durga Road in Samta Nagar area of Kurla West.


The incident was reported to the civic authorities at around 5:45 pm following which the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

"The MFB has declared the incident a Level-III fire at 5:58 pm. Multiple agencies were mobilised to tackle the blaze, including Mumbai Fire Brigade teams, local police, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff," the civic body said on Wednesday.

Plastic material and chemical drums were stored in the godown. Due to that, the fire spread rapidly. A minor blast of some chemical was also reported at the site, the officials said.

An eyewitness said that there is a school above the godown which was closed at the time of the incident but the fire has spread to the furniture of the school.

The officials said that so far no reports of anyone being injured in the incident has been reported.

Further details will be updated.

 

Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news mumbai kurla maharashtra

