Chembur family, which lost seven including child to blaze, alleges their cupboard and safe were broken open and valuables are missing

The cupboard at the Gupta residence where the valuables were kept, and was that was broken open, according to the family. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The survivors of the fire that claimed the lives of seven of a family residing at Siddharth Nagar in Chembur have reported that valuables, including nine to 10 tolas of gold and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, are missing from the locker of a cupboard. The family has requested the police to investigate the matter, suspecting that the valuables may have been taken out after the blaze broke out early on Sunday morning.

On Monday, Vanita Madanlal Gupta submitted a written complaint to the police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other authorities, seeking an investigation.

Vanita Madanlal Gupta, survivor

In her letter, she stated, “Of the nine people staying in the house around seven were reported dead. The deceased’s bodies were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem analysis. Being a daughter of the family, I was called to identify the bodies. I was requested by officials to provide my family members’ Aadhaar cards. When I returned home for the documents, I found that the locker had been broken open and all the valuables and cash were missing.”

The spot where the fire broke out at Siddharth Nagar in Chembur East on Sunday morning. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

According to Gupta, her father and brother, who are alive, claim that the locker contained a mangalsutra, multiple rings, six bangles, earrings and other valuables.

“We have requested the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the matter. They should piece together the events that transpired before and after the fire to ascertain responsibility and recover the lost items,” added Gupta.

October 6

Day fire broke out

Rs 4.5 lakh

Value of cash reported missing

OfficialSpeak

Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer

I visited the spot and ensured that the fire was doused. Our job is only to control the fire and rescue people. We don’t touch any material. The panchanama and other procedures are done by the police. We have requested the police to probe the matter. We can’t blame anyone an investigation is a must,” he said.

A senior police officer, meanwhile, told mid-day, “We have received the letter and are investigating the matter.” He added that both the police and fire brigade had videos that were shot after the fire was doused and the footage would be checked to see if anything was amiss.