The blaze erupted at around 8 am and was confined to a flat on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area

Three people died after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri on Wednesday morning, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze erupted at around 8 am and was confined to a flat on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, the civic body said.

Three persons were injured and taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the BMC said.

The three deceased have been identified as a senior citizen couple Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and their house help Pelubeta (42).

The blaze at the Andheri building was doused at 8.58 am. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the BMC said.

Massive fire breaks out in plastic-manufacturing unit at Kurla

A massive fire broke out in a plastic-manufacturing unit in the Kurla area of Mumbai on October 9 evening, the civic officials said.

Visuals from Samta Nagar, Kurla, Mumbai, show a massive fire that erupted in a godown on Durga Road. The incident was reported around 5:45 pm, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.

They said that the relief operations at the spot were underway.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), the fire was reported in a plastic-manufacturing unit located on Durga Road in the Samta Nagar area of Kurla West.

The incident was reported to the civic authorities at around 5:45 pm following which the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

"The MFB declared the incident a Level-III fire at 5:58 pm. Multiple agencies were mobilised to tackle the blaze, including Mumbai Fire Brigade teams, local police, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff," the civic body said on Wednesday.

Plastic material and chemical drums were stored in the plastic-manufacturing unit. Due to that, the fire spread rapidly. A minor blast of some chemical was also reported at the site, the officials said.

An eyewitness said that there is a school above the plastic-manufacturing unit which was closed at the time of the incident. MFB said the fire is confined to ground-floored homes, slums, small factories etc.

The officials said that no reports of anyone being injured in the incident have been reported.