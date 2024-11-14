Breaking News
Mumbai: 39-year-old man electrocuted after falling in roadside drain in Malad

Updated on: 14 November,2024 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the BMC, he fell into a roadside drain approximately 25 feet deep and 10 feet wide after receiving the shock; the 39-year-old man was identified as Kamlesh Chandrakant Shitab, said the civic body

Mumbai: 39-year-old man electrocuted after falling in roadside drain in Malad

Representational Image

A 39-year-old man died from electrocution on Wednesday night in Triveni Nagar, Malad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The 39-year-old man was identified as Kamlesh Chandrakant Shitab, said the civic body.


According to the BMC, he fell into a roadside drain approximately 25 feet deep and 10 feet wide after receiving the shock. 


"A person died due to electrocution and fell into a roadside nallah with a depth of about 25 feet and a width of 10 feet. The individual was rescued by members of the public before the fire brigade arrived and was subsequently rushed to Shatabdi Hospital," the civic body said.

The chief medical officer of the Shatabdi Hospital declared him brought dead.

Toddler falls into opening of encroached drain in Mumbai, dies

An 18-month-old boy died after falling into a 'nullah (drain)' in Bhandup area of Mumbai, a civic official said on November 12.

The incident took place near Mourya Hall along Gaondevi Road at 6.20pm on November 10, he added.

"Krishna Omprakash Gupta fell into a small drain opening and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being taken out. He was declared dead by doctors there. The drain is an open one but has been covered at some places by residents, including the toddler's family. They had just kept a small outlet near their home to flush out waste water," he said.

The child fell through this opening, the official added.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, a Bhandup police station official said. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

