Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Toddler falls into opening of encroached drain in Mumbai dies

Updated on: 12 November,2024 12:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The drain is an open one but has been covered at some places by Mumbai residents, including the toddler's family. They had just kept a small outlet near their home to flush out waste water

An 18-month-old boy died after falling into a 'nullah (drain)' in Bhandup area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Monday.


The incident took place near Mourya Hall along Gaondevi Road at 6.20pm on November 10, he added.


"Krishna Omprakash Gupta fell into a small drain opening and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being taken out. He was declared dead by doctors there. The drain is an open one but has been covered at some places by residents, including the toddler's family. They had just kept a small outlet near their home to flush out waste water," he said.


The child fell through this opening, the official added.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, a Bhandup police station official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

