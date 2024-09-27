Vimal Gaikwad, 45, dies after plunging into an uncovered drain near SEEPZ on Wednesday; family demands justice and compensation

Stormwater drain near Gate 3 of the SEEPZ in Andheri East

Listen to this article Mumbai: Family’s breadwinner falls to her death x 00:00

Vimal Gaikwad, 45, who died after falling into an open stormwater drain near Gate 3 of the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Andheri East, was the sole breadwinner for her family of two: herself and her husband. According to relatives, she managed his day-to-day and medical needs, as he was unable to work due to visual impairment and mental health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the night of her death, her husband, Aapasha, in his early 50s, repeatedly called her phone when she didn’t return to their home in Powai’s Milind Nagar, an informal settlement. “My only support is gone. She did everything for me. She usually comes home by 8.30 pm. I kept calling, but her phone was off,” he said.



Vimal Gaikwad, the deceased

Until about a decade ago, Aapasha worked in housekeeping, but when he could no longer work, Vimal took over, finding a job as a security guard at SEEPZ. The incident occurred around 9 pm as she was heading home from work, with the city under a red alert due to heavy rains. The manhole, located on the divider near her workplace, was uncovered. “No one from the BMC has come forward to talk to us. It could have been anyone instead of her. Only we have been running from one place to another,” said Raju Bansode, a relative.

The BMC has ordered a high-level inquiry, led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone III) Devidas Kshirsagar, and including Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance) Avinash Tambewagh. On the day of the accident, police contacted the family around 10 pm. “At first, we were just told that a phone had been found and asked to come to the police station immediately,” said Vinod Bansode, Vimal’s nephew. Their worst fears were confirmed when they learned of Vimal’s death at the hospital.

The family arrived at Cooper hospital around midnight and identified the body shortly after 1 am, according to Raju. The body was then transferred to the post-mortem centre next to Cooper hospital before sunrise, with the family being informed that the procedure would be conducted in the morning.

The early hours of Thursday were spent at the MIDC police station, where their statements were recorded. By 1 pm, they were at the post-mortem centre, but the body had still not been released. Police officials said the delay was likely due to the workload. It was only by 6 pm that the family finally received the body.

“No person in authority has reached out to the family. The price of a life should not be so cheap in Mumbai. The family needs to be fairly compensated. Failing to do so will result in protests,” said Youth Congress member Hargun Singh, who had arrived at the post-mortem centre to meet with the family.

Vigilant auto-rickshaw driver

A police officer said, “An auto driver passing through the same lane saw the woman fall into the manhole. He rushed to help her, but she had already drowned and disappeared in the water. He immediately informed the police control room about the incident.” The driver could not be traced. Her body was recovered by fire officials.

Senior Inspector Rajiv Chavan added, “The woman, Vimal Gaikwad, fell into a drain located beneath the main road. The divider work was incomplete, under the responsibility of either the BMC or MMRDA. We have asked both authorities to submit reports on the matter. It was the incomplete cement work near the manhole that caused the fall. We have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and begun an investigation. After receiving the BMC and MMRDA reports, we will file an FIR against those responsible. We also found a bag with her identity card, which helped us identify her.”