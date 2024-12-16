State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party’s city boss Ashish Shelar headline cabinet of tri-party alliance

Governor C P Radhakrishnan (centre), CM Devendra Fadnavis (second from left), Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar (left) and Eknath Shinde (right) and others during the swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers, in Nagpur, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government

Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. The 10-day-old BJP-led alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42. In the expansion, BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and nine for Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party. While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers at the ceremony held on the eve of the state legislature's winter session being held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who took oath in Mumbai on December 5, were present.

BJP’s state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil and Nitesh Rane were among those who took the oath.



CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta at a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena leaders Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat, representing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, were also sworn in as ministers. NCP leaders Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif were also inducted into the cabinet.

The new cabinet includes state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the Opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite holding a significant majority.

In the November 20 Assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41. Results of the elections were declared on November 23.

MVA boycotts customary tea party

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will boycott the tea party to be hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature’s winter session here on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said. Danve said that although the Opposition’s strength in the Assembly may be less, it will, with its full force, take on the government on various issues, including those pertaining to farmers. The six-day duration of the winter session was too short, the leader of Opposition in the state legislative council added. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded an extension of the session.

New Ministers

BJP (19)

1. Chandrashekhar Bawankule

2. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

3. Chandrakant Patil

4. Girish Mahajan

5. Ganesh Naik

6. Mangal Prabhat Lodha

7. Jaykumar Rawal

8. Pankaja Munde

9. Atul Save

10. Ashok Uike

11. Ashish Shelar

12. Shivendrasinh Bhosale

13. Jaykumar Gore

14. Sanjay Savkare

15. Nitesh Rane

16. Akash Fundkar

17. Madhuri Misal

18. Pankaj Bhoyar

19. Meghana Bordikar



Shiv Sena (11)

1. Gulabrao Patil

2. Dada Bhuse

3. Sanjay Rathod

4. Uday Samant

5. Shambhuraj Desai

6. Sanjay Shirsat

7. Pratap Sarnaik

8. Bharat Gogawale

9. Prakash Abitkar

10. Ashish Jaiswal

11. Yogesh Kadam



NCP (9)

1. Hasan Mushrif

2. Dhananjay Munde

3. Dattatray Bharne

4. Aditi Tatkare

5. Manikrao Kokate

6. Narhari Zirwal

7. Makrand Jadhav-Patil

8. Babasaheb Patil

9. Indranil Naik

No of ministers sworn in from each party

BJP

20

Shiv Sena

12

NCP

10