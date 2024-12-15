Breaking News
Updated on: 15 December,2024 07:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with party's Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who took the oath

Nitesh Rane takes oath as Maharashtra Minister. Pic/X

A day before the winter session is set to commence, 39 Mahayuti leaders took oath as Maharashtra Ministers at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday evening. 


Of these, 19 are of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 11 of Shiv Sena and nine of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).  


Watch the oath-taking ceremony live here:


BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with party's Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who took the oath.

From the Shiv Sena, Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat were sworn in as ministers.

NCP leaders Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif were inducted into the Cabinet as well.

Here's the entire list of the ministers:

Cabinet ministers 
Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP)
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)
Hasan Mushrif (NCP)
Chandrakant Patil (BJP)
Girish Mahajan (BJP)
Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena)
Ganesh Naik (BJP)
Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena)
Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena)
Dhananjay Munde (NCP)
Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)
Uday Samant (Shiv Sena)
Jaykumar Rawal (BJP)
Pankaja Munde (BJP)
Atul Save (BJP)
Ashok Uike (BJP)
Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena)
Ashish Shelar (BJP)
Dattatray Bharne (NCP)
Aditi Tatkare (NCP)
Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale (BJP)
Manikrao Kokate (NCP)
Jaykumar Gore (BJP)
Narhari Zirwal (NCP)
Sanjay Savkare (BJP)
Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena)
Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena)
Bharat Gogawale (Shiv Sena)
Makrand Jadhav Patil (NCP)
Nitesh Rane (BJP)
Akash Fundkar (BJP)
Babasaheb Patil (NCP)
Prakash Abitkar (Shiv Sena)

Ministers of state 
Madhuri Misal (BJP)
Ashish Jaiswal (Shiv Sena)
Pankaj Bhoyar (BJP)
Meghna Bordikar (BJP)
Indranil Naik (NCP)
Yogesh Kadam (Shiv Sena) 

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers. 

The ceremony was attended by CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, which registered a landslide win with 235 seats in the 288-seat lower house. The November 23 results marked a significant milestone for BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. Its allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) made notable gains, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The cabinet expansion is taking place after more than 10 days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar, were sworn in on December 5.

The Mahayuti alliance had come under fire from the opposition for not naming its cabinet despite having an overwhelming majority.

(With ANI inputs)

maharashtra Mahayuti Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 BJP shiv sena nationalist congress party

