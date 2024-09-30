State cabinet approves measures to protect indigenous cow breeds through financial aid and symbolic recognition

The Maharashtra government has given ‘desi’ (Indian breed) cows the status of ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’ (the mother of state), and the state cabinet has approved financial aid to encourage the desi breed upkeep and farming in ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters).

A government resolution (GR) issued on Monday said that the cow had a unique importance for humankind. It is called ‘Kamdhenu’ because of its religious, scientific, and economic importance since the Vedic era. “The state also has several ‘desi’ breeds but their numbers have been declining,” it said.

The GR said desi cow milk was a complete meal for nutrition and Ayurveda treatment. The use of cow dung in organic farming was also valuable. “Considering this, the depletion of the desi breed is a big concern,” said the GR, adding that the ‘Rajmata-Gomata’ status would encourage cattle farmers to add more ‘desi’ cows to their herds.

Rs 50 per day per cow

The cabinet approved a scheme in which gaushalas (cow shelters) will be given financial aid of Rs 50 per cow per day. “The decision has been taken because the gaushalas’ income is very low, and hence they can’t sustain themselves financially. The Maharashtra Go Seva Ayog will implement the scheme online. Each district will have a verification committee,” said the CMO, adding that, according to the 2019 cattle census, the number of ‘desi’ cows had decreased by 20.69 per cent by 2019.