The Maharashtra government has formally designated the indigenous cow as 'Rajmata-Gaumata' in appreciation of its importance in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

Various indigenous breeds, such as Devri and Lalkanari in Marathwada and Dangi and Shavdabhat in northern Maharashtra, are celebrated throughout the state. However, there have been worries voiced about the rapid fall in the number of native cows.

The government hopes that this new status will encourage farmers to raise these cows, which are also used in Ayurvedic systems such as Panchagavya and traditional farming practices.

The declaration was made through a Government Resolution, undersigned by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, which stated, "Cows have been an important part of human life since ancient times. Since time immemorial, the cow has been given the name 'Kamarrenu' in recognition of its historical, scientific and spiritual significance. We find different breeds of cows across the country; however, the numbers of indigenous cows are declining rapidly."

"The decline in the number of Indigenous cows is a matter of concern," the GR stated and added, "Taking the background into account, livestock farmers are being urged to rear Indigenous cows. And in view of this, the government is declaring the indigenous cow as' Rajmata-Gaumata'."

Decisions of Maharashtra Cabinet

Meanwhile, during the state cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the government took important decisions which included a ten per cent increase in pay for Kotwals, increasing Gram Rozgar Sevak honorarium to Rs 8000 per month, speeding work of Orange Gate to Marine Drive subway and approve interest-free secondary loan assistance to MMRDA for the same. The Thane metro rail project will also be accelerated, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.