Cow dies at goshala in Navi Mumbai; one booked

A case has been registered against an attendant of a goshala following the death of a cow at the facility run by a temple in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Vashi police station on Friday under section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox) of the IPC, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on February 21, and the authorities were soon alerted, he said.

An attendant at the goshala in Navi Mumbai allegedly did not provide the necessary care, leading to the death of a cow, and he also mishandled the carcass, the official said, reported PTI.

The police are probing the incident at goshala in Navi Mumbai, and no action has been taken so far, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, a Navi Mumbai-based builder was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who impersonated him and tricked his office into siphoning off Rs 60.6 lakh, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that his office received a phone call on March 6, during which the caller posed as him, got hold of his accountant's phone number and sent him a message on WhatsApp, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said, reported PTI.

The unidentified accused, posing as the builder, sent the accountant bank details for an online transaction and asked him to transfer Rs 60.6 lakh, he said, reported PTI.

The accountant transferred the money without verifying the instructions with the builder in person, the official said.

The cyber police station is probing into the case, and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a woman, after recovering mephedrone valued over Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said, reported PTI.

Acting on inputs, a team from Koparkhairane police station raided a house in their jurisdiction around 2 am.

