The accused built contacts in jail and started distributing after getting bail

The ANC has confiscated MD valued at Rs 50 lakhs from Khan

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





28-year-old man has been apprehended by the Anti Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch With four prior cases against him, his frequent incarcerations have expanded his network ANC, Navi Mumbai, confiscated approximately 500 grams of mephedrone

A 28-year-old man named Arshad Khan, previously arrested for drug peddling, has now been apprehended by the Anti Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for operating as a wholesale supplier of mephedrone (MD). With four prior cases against him, his frequent incarcerations have expanded his network, leading him to become a key player in the wholesale MD drug trade.

ANC, Navi Mumbai, confiscated approximately 500 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 50 lakhs from Khan, a resident of Dombivli. Neeraj Chaudhary, senior police inspector, ANC, Navi Mumbai, said, “The accused was arrested from the Taloja area when he came for a deal recently. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Mumbai Police arrest infamous gutkha king from Delhi

The accused was first arrested by the Mumbra police for distributing mephedrone drugs in 2021. He was then arrested by the Navi Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell and then by Manpada police in Dombivli. “In the last three years, he has been arrested thrice. While in jail, he developed contacts and started a wholesale business. After getting bail, he switched to only supplying large quantities of drugs across Mumbai and its outskirts,” said a police officer.

Investigations revealed that Arshad Khan brought the drugs from Karnataka. “We found that the drugs were brought from a person identified as Mohsin Pathan from Karnataka. Pathan has been arrested and further investigation is going on. We are further trying to break the chain of supply which reaches a factory from where the drugs were being supplied,” the officer added.