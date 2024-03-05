Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR

Authorities are actively investigating the incident using CCTV footage and technical information to identify the culprit

A resident feeding stray cats

Parksite police in the eastern suburbs have filed a case against unidentified individual

The Parksite police in the eastern suburbs have filed a case against an unidentified individual for poisoning animals' food, resulting in the death of approximately four stray dogs. Authorities are actively investigating the incident using CCTV footage and technical information to identify the culprit. Animal activists have claimed that society members were to be blamed, alleging their opposition to feeding animals near the society as the motive behind the killings.

An animal activist from the society outside, where a stray dog was found dead said that the total number of stray dogs killed by food poisoning is not four, but approximately eight. This includes a pregnant female dog with seven unborn puppies. A case has been registered at Parksite police station under section 428 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976.

A case has been filed against a resident of Venus Suncity complex, Powai

The complainant, Theresa George said, “I have been living in Venus Suncity complex Powai since 2006. The society started to harass me and my family from 2009 for feeding stray dogs and cats. The managing committee had appointed a new security agency in August 2023. The security agency, Rhino Security Force was instructed by the society to hit the strays if they come near the building or society premises, for which I had already complained.”

She further added, “I have regularly faced harassment from the managing committee and some residents for feeding the cats and dogs in my area. The dogs were looking normal on Saturday afternoon, but by evening they started shivering and grasping for breath. Six dogs died at the site and two dogs died later, after admission to BSPCA (Parel). The post-mortem of the victims is done. Four dogs died in our society, while four others are from nearby places. The poisoning was not just done in our society but also the neighbouring areas,” she added.

“An FIR was registered against the managing committee and a few residents for assault and outraging modesty of women in 2016, over animal feeding. Recently another FIR was registered by me last month, for being verbally abused and threatened. Killing any animal is cruel and illegal. The culprit should be caught and punished,” she explained.

Santosh Ghatekar, senior police inspector, Parksite police station said, “We have registered a case against an unknown person and are further investigating the matter with the help of technical details and scrutinising the CCTV footage from the society.” Rajesh Rambhia, secretary of the society said the incident that happened is really sad. “It was the people who fed the dogs that realised that the dogs were dead. Our society has been regularly complaining about stray dogs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) but haven't seen any action taken. Our society has noticed around 20 to 25 cases of dog bites. They are feeding the dogs and after they got killed why are they blaming others,” added Rambhia.

8

No of dogs that died from poisoning