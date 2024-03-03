Breaking News
Thane: One more arrest made in sexual abuse racket

Updated on: 03 March,2024 04:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Self styled godman had network of accomplices to find women and girls for him to prey on

Thane: One more arrest made in sexual abuse racket

Representation Pic

The Thane Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a seventh accused in connection with a sexual abuse racket, where a self-styled Godman allegedly targeted over 17 victims, including several minors. According to Crime Branch officials, the accused has been identified as Hitendra Shete 56, a resident of Lalbaug.


“Shete is suspected to have been the middle man between the godman and the victims. We suspect the gang was active and operating across different parts of Maharashtra. We are still working on establishing how many more could be involved in the offence, and the exact number of victims exploited till date,” said a police officer. 


The self-styled godman and five of his accomplices have already been arrested by the police. The accomplices would allegedly scour for victims and lure them to the main accused by promising them that certain ‘rituals’ would lead to a rain of money in their lives.  


The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice Other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013.

