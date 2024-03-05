Mumbai Police book unidentified person for murder of a missing 12-year-old

Mumbai police sources said the deceased 12-year-old resided with his parents in the Shantinagar area & was missing since January 28.
The Wadala truck terminus police registered a murder case against an unknown person after the dead body of a 12-year-old boy, who had been reported missing, was found in the area. The police said the body's head was severed and that they suspect it to be a kidnapping & murder case and are conducting a probe
The police sources told mid-day that the deceased 12-year-old resided with his parents in the Shantinagar area which is under the jurisdiction of Wadala TT police station. The boy has been missing since January 28. "After the parents approached the police, we registered a missing person's report along with a kidnapping case and a search operation to trace the boy was started," said an official.
The official said that they found his body while searching for him. Crime Branch officials have also formed a team that will investigate the case alongside local police.
"The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, we are gathering all possible inputs and details to understand why was the pre-teenager killed and are investigating the case from all angles," a police source said.