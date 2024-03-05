Mumbai police sources said the deceased 12-year-old resided with his parents in the Shantinagar area & was missing since January 28.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai Police book unidentified person for murder of a missing 12-year-old x 00:00

The Wadala truck terminus police registered a murder case against an unknown person after the dead body of a 12-year-old boy, who had been reported missing, was found in the area. The police said the body's head was severed and that they suspect it to be a kidnapping & murder case and are conducting a probe

The police sources told mid-day that the deceased 12-year-old resided with his parents in the Shantinagar area which is under the jurisdiction of Wadala TT police station. The boy has been missing since January 28. "After the parents approached the police, we registered a missing person's report along with a kidnapping case and a search operation to trace the boy was started," said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said that they found his body while searching for him. Crime Branch officials have also formed a team that will investigate the case alongside local police.

"The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, we are gathering all possible inputs and details to understand why was the pre-teenager killed and are investigating the case from all angles," a police source said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!