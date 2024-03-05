Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police book unidentified person for murder of a missing 12 year old
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai Police book unidentified person for murder of a missing 12-year-old

Updated on: 05 March,2024 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai police sources said the deceased 12-year-old resided with his parents in the Shantinagar area & was missing since January 28.

Mumbai Police book unidentified person for murder of a missing 12-year-old

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police book unidentified person for murder of a missing 12-year-old
x
00:00

The Wadala truck terminus police registered a murder case against an unknown person after the dead body of a 12-year-old boy, who had been reported missing, was found in the area. The police said the body's head was severed and that they suspect it to be a kidnapping & murder case and are conducting a probe 


The police sources told mid-day that the deceased 12-year-old resided with his parents in the Shantinagar area which is under the jurisdiction of Wadala TT police station. The boy has been missing since January 28. "After the parents approached the police, we registered a missing person's report along with a kidnapping case and a search operation to trace the boy was started," said an official. 


The official said that they found his body while searching for him. Crime Branch officials have also formed a team that will investigate the case alongside local police. 


"The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, we are gathering all possible inputs and details to understand why was the pre-teenager killed and are investigating the case from all angles," a police source said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should Congress go solo in BMC polls?
mumbai mumbai news wadala mumbai police maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK