Mumbai Police arrest infamous gutkha king from Delhi

He had been booked for assaulting individual at a programme in Mankhurd

Faisal Siddique alias Nagori

Faisal Siddique alias Nagori, referred to by some as the gutkha king, was arrested by the Mumbai police in Delhi in an attempt-to-murder case on March 3. Police sources claim Siddique was an informer and had helped the police in many operations related to the gutka supply chain. However, the wealth he had accrued over the past few years has raised eyebrows. Multiple criminal cases have been registered against Siddique, who is infamous in Govandi, for threatening and assaulting people, illegal construction activities and selling banned items.

The case

The Mankhurd police had booked four people, including Siddique on February 9, for assaulting one Imran Nanne Khan at a programme held in Mankhurd. The case was registered under Sections 307, 504, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. The other accused are Ashfaq Khan alias Babu, Rashid Jagga and Ismail Shaikh.

According to the police, a search operation was launched to trace the accused. Apart from Siddique, Ismail Shaikh has been arrested.

Special team formed

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput, Zone 6, had formed a special team of Trombay police to arrest the accused.

The police team searched for him across Gujarat and Rajasthan before finally nabbing him.

“After producing him in a local court in Delhi and following the transit remand procedure, he was brought to Mumbai on March 6. After producing him in court, he was remanded in police custody till March 11,” said a police officer.

Sources said Siddique had accumulated properties and wealth in the past few years from the illegal supply of gutkha, which is banned. “He had purchased flats and invested in motor vehicles, and this should be investigated by the police,” said a source.

“To not run afoul of the law, he would leak information about gutkha suppliers to the police and continue his operations,” said a source.