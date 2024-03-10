Breaking News
Three held after mephedrone seizure from Navi Mumbai house
Three held after mephedrone seizure from Navi Mumbai house

Updated on: 10 March,2024 11:49 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Acting on inputs, a team from Koparkhairane police station raided a Navi Mumbai house in their jurisdiction around 2 am

The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a woman, after recovering mephedrone valued over Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


Acting on inputs, a team from Koparkhairane police station raided a Navi Mumbai house in their jurisdiction around 2 am, reported PTI.


A search of the premises led to the discovery of 54 grams of mephedrone.


The occupants of the Navi Mumbai house, identified as Sandip Muniram Sharma (23), his wife Nirmala Sandip Sharma (23), and his brother Varun Muniram Sharma (21), were arrested, he said, reported PTI.

The seized drug is valued at Rs 5.4 lakh, he said, adding a case has been registered against the three under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reported PTI.

In another case, two persons were arrested for alleged possession of more than 34 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai police intercepted a car near an eatery in Ajiwali village on the Shendung-Palaspe road on Friday, senior inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said, reported PTI.

Following a search, the team recovered 34.4 kg of ganja from the vehicle, he said.

The two occupants of the car were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, reported PTI.

Investigations are underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against three persons and two firms for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai-based man of nearly Rs 45 lakh by luring him into making online share trading investments, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The accused were identified as Aarav, Kunal, Bimla, the customer case executive of a securities firm and a website, he said, reported PTI.

In his complaint, the 49-year-old victim from Nerul in Navi Mumbai said the accused lured him into investing Rs 44.72 lakh between February 5 and March 3 this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber police station said.

When he requested returns on his investments, the accused gave evasive replies. As he realised that he has been deceived, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention)and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

