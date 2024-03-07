The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have arrested two persons for allegedly duping several people from across the country with 'part-time job' offers

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai Police arrests two for scamming people with 'part-time job' offers x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have arrested two persons for allegedly duping several people from across the country with 'part-time job' offers, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the police official, the duo were allegedly involved in about 30 cases of cyber fraud, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest of Sagar Jagannath Talgude (39), a farmer from Kolhapur district, and Kumar Vishnu Chavan (44), a real estate agent from Satara, came after an individual approached the Cyber Police station complaining that he was cheated of Rs 17.76 lakh, according to the PTI.

The complainant told the police that the two contacted him via WhatsApp, offering "high pay for a part-time job involving easy tasks¿, but extracted money from him on some or other pretext, said senior inspector Gajanan Kadam.

The man approached the police when he did not receive any money from the accused, he said, citing the complaint.

After the duo's arrest on March 4, the police have learnt that they were involved in about 30 cases of cyber fraud across the country, the official said, adding that an account with Rs 10.75 lakh belonging to one of the accused has also been frozen.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra allegedly lost Rs 1.06 crore after being lured into share trading for good returns, police said on Thursday, the PTI reported on Thursday.



A case was registered on Wednesday against four persons in this connection, they said.

The accused contacted the man, who has an engineering unit in Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, and lured him into share trading while assuring good returns, senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

Over the last two months, the man transferred Rs 1,06,28,000 in different bank accounts through online mode. But when he did not get the returns and his invested amount, he approached the police, the official said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against four persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police added.

In an another incident, a case of cheating has been registered against a man for allegedly duping a 65-year-old doctor of Rs 80 lakh by promising attractive returns on investment, a police official said on Wednesday, the news agency reported.

The accused was identified as Shariyar Chhatriwalla alias Shoyeb Memon, a resident of suburban Kurla.

He allegedly cheated doctor Ghanshyam Verma, resident of Nashik, by taking money at different times over six years in the name of investment, the official said.

Verma even borrowed money from relatives and also sold his residence to pay the accused, the complaint said.

Based on the doctor's complaint, a case under IPC section 420 was registered and further probe was on, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!