The arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Wasim Mohammed Shafiq Qureshi, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Bandra, Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Anti Narcotic Cell had arrested a 43-year-old man from Bandra with possession of marijuana. The police had seized around 61 kilo 200 grams of marijuana worth Rs 12.24 lakh from the accused. The arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Wasim Mohammed Shafiq Qureshi, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Bandra East.

The police are further investigating to find where he brought the marijuana from and to whom he was going to sell it. "Marijuana had an huge demand in Mumbai and suburbs. We are further investigating the matter," said an police officer.

Police have also seized four wheeler used for the supply of the drugs. Neeraj Chaudhary, senior police inspector, Anti Narcotic Cell, Navi Mumbai Crime branch and his team arrested the accused. A case has been registered at Panvel police station under relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance act.

The police are in search of other accused to break the supply chain.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and six live cartridges. The accused is resident of Mumbai, identified as Dinesh Kadam, was intercepted when he reached suburban Borivali to deliver the firearms, a Crime Branch Unit 11 official said, reported PTI.

An investigation is underway to find a link between the suppliers of the illegal firearms and recipients, police said. Police suspect more individuals were involved in the weapon-supplying racket and that a case has been registered under the Arms Act.

In another case, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 45-year-old man with a country-made revolver and live cartridges near Mumbai Central Railway Station, police said. Unit 3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch nabbed the 45-year-old near Mumbai Central Railway Station on February 28.

