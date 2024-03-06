Breaking News
Mumbai: Dead body found in a taxi in Matunga, ADR registered
Mumbai: Dead body found in a taxi in Matunga, ADR registered

Updated on: 06 March,2024 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police, the deceased was a taxi driver by profession

The Matunga police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after a dead body was found in Kidwai Nagar area. The matter came to light on Wednesday, March 6, when the Mumbai police control room received a call that a body had been found lying in a taxi in Kidwai Nagar. 


The Matunga police immediately came to action and identified the body to be Asalm Shaikh (40), a taxi driver by profession. According to the police, the victim might have died two days ago and his body was found in a decomposed state.


“We reached the spot immediately after we received the call and identified the body. We have registered an ADR in this matter and have sent the body to a hospital for postmortem analysis. The reports are awaited. We suspect no foul play," said Matunga police station’s Senior PI Deepak Chavan.


Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Wednesday busted an inter-state gang involved in cheating businessmen. The gang members used to contact potential targets and convince them to come for a 'business' meeting to clinch attractive deals, reported news wire PTI.

Three men were held who allegedly duped businessmen of several lakhs by arranging meetings in posh hotels under the pretext of offering them business opportunities. They were arrested by Unit 8 of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The fraud came to light when a businessman from Mumbai was allegedly cheated by the gang of USD 25,000 (Rs 21 lakh) on February 27.

As per PTI report, "One of the three members of the gang had contacted the businessman saying he works in the film business and required USD 25,000 to send actors abroad. He called the businessman to a five-star hotel and took him to a room. After collecting money, the accused person pretended to have received a call on his mobile phone and walked out of the room."

The crime branch sleuths traced the trio using technical analysis and traditional investigation. The interrogation unravelled the network of the inter-state gang. Efforts are on to nab the remaining members of the gang, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

